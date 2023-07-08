‘Samajavaragamana’ Racing Towards 1 Million in USA

Samajavaragama, a Telugu comedy film directed by Ram Abbaraju, is heading towards $1 million in the USA alone. From the day this movie was released, it was a huge hit among the Telugu audience. It has already collected 700k in North America.

Samajavaragamana refuses to slow down at the box office. It’s been more than a week since this movie was released, yet it didn’t stop stealing the hearts of the audience.

It’s been a while since such a hilarious movie was released. This film is a total stress buster. Sree Vishnu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Nellore Sudharshan, all four actors delivered entertaining performances.

The whole film is very engaging, and it would leave you wanting for more. A few films must be watched with a crowd and this is one of it.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC