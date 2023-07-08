Is Sharmila merging her party with Congress?

There is a talk in the political circles that YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila is joining the Congress Party in Telangana. She is all set to merge her party with the Congress and join the party.

Sources say that initial talks for the merger were completed and both sides are working on the modalities.

All this is going to happen in the near future and is not ruled out if one goes by the tweets and Sharmila is posting on her twitter handle. She had thanked Congress former president Rahul Gandhi for remembering late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi took to his twitter handle to wish Rajasekhar Reddy on his birth anniversary. Rahul said that YSR will be remembered forever by the people for his welfare governance.

But what one wonders is where did Rahul Gandhi go for all these years without even remembering Dr Rajasekhar Reddy. Where did Rahul Gandhi go when YSR family members were dragged on to the streets after his death in 2009?

In politics there are no permanent friends and foes. This too is the same and Rahul Gandhi and Sharmila are no enemies, but turning into good friends. For Rahul Gandhi too, the YSR family or even late YSR are close to his heart, for political gains.

Thirteen years after his death, YSR is seen as a potential trump card for the Congress in Telangana. The Congress which ignored YSR immediately after his death in 2009 is now finding a source of strength in his name now.

While Congress finds a vote bank in the name of Dr YSR, Sharmila finds a great leader in Rahul Gandhi! That is what is all about politics!