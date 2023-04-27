Samajavaragamana Teaser is Fun Filled

Young actor Sree Vishnu needs a strong comeback. His last film Alluri bombed badly at the box-office. The actor has all his hopes on Samajavaragamana, a romantic fun ride that is directed by Ram Abbaraju. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment bankrolled the film. The teaser of Samajavaragamana is out and it looks fresh and fun-filled. Sree Vishnu gets a tailormade role and he fits well. He plays a youngster who has a habit of getting tied Rakhis from all the girls he fell in love with.

Reba Monika John played the leading lady and Samajavaragamana also has an interesting family drama. A bunch of renowned actors played important roles. The teaser ends with Sree Vishnu imitating Balakrishna’s phone conversation which was a popular one on social media. Razesh Danda co-produced Samajavaragamana. The film is hitting the screens on May 18th. Sree Vishnu sounds very confident on the film’s success. Hope he bounces back with Samajavaragamana.