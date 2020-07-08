Samantha Akkineni ‘keeping up with fashion’

Southern star Samantha Akkineni says she is really keeping up with the fashion in her latest social media post.

Samantha shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a bright blue-black tie-dye T-shirt teamed with black pants.

“When the two people who tell you they have the exact same t shirt as you do are a)a 40 year old man and b) a 4 year old boy. So niceeeeeeeee. I am reallyyyyyy keeping up with the fashion ‘It girls’,” she captioned the image.

Samantha recently took to Instagram Stories, where she edited a picture of herself onto the poster of the 2019 film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

In the image, she replaced the character with a picture of herself doing a complex yoga position.

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film “Jaanu”, has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

Samantha will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.