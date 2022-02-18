Samantha breaks the internet with her Dance moves

Samantha is in news for various reasons. Her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her performance in her recent outings are widely discussed. The actress sizzled in a special item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and the response is terrific. Before catching her late-night flight, Samantha grooved for ‘Halamithi Habibo’ from Vijay’s upcoming movie Beast. Samantha matched the steps well and she is just flawless with her dance moves. Samantha posted the video on her Instagram page and the video is now breaking the internet.

Dressed in torn jeans and a denim top, Samantha looked rocking in her airport look. The actress is on a break from work and she has been posting her happenings on her social media page. She is holidaying with her friends during her breaks. The actress is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and is shooting for Yasodha, a pan-Indian film.