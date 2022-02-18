YS Jagan’s style: One action… two messages… one for KCR… another for Chandrababu

At a time when the regional parties like the TRS, Trinamool Congress and the DMK are trying to float a front to wage a relentless battle against Narendra Modi and his government, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his clear support to the BJP government. He used the occasion of the launch of the 51 infra projects in the state to profess his love for the BJP government at the Centre.

This is being seen as a clear move to state his position on the issue of the third front. In the programme, Jagan openly said that the Central Government was fully cooperating and was helping the state. He expressed gratitude to the Central government for its efforts in the development of the state. By this expression of open admiration for the Modi government, Jagan has shown where he stands on the issue of KCR’s non-BJP front.

This is also being seen as a move to corner the opposition TDP. By openly praising and backing the BJP-led government at the Centre, Jagan has tried to pour cold water on the TDP plans to get closer to the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections. The bonhomie between BJP minister Nitin Gadkari and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was all too visible.

Thus besides, BJP ruled Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh is solidly behind the Modi government, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana are ranged against them. The YSRCP’s support matters as the state has 25 MP seats. The party has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha and six in Rajya Sabha. The number in Rajya Sabha is likely to go up to nine soon.