AAP to target Telangana after UP polls, NRI youth to lead the party

Is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party trying to focus its attention on Telangana? Will Telangana be the first port of call in South India for the party. If sources are to be believed, AAP will focus on Telangana state. The party is looking for a young face to project and some issues to highlight. If sources are to be believed, a young NRI is likely to lead the party in Telangana.

The AAP is set to hold a review meeting in Delhi on expansion in South India and will decide the strategy for Telangana. Jaswanth Reddy, an NRI from California, who is currently working in Punjab elections for the party, will be made the convener of the party. The NRI has chucked his plum job in the US to return to India and work for the AAP.

The AAP feels that the people of Telangana are fed up with KCR and have no faith in both the Congress and the BJP. The party wants to focus on the youth and the unemployed. The party will soon draw up a plan of action in the state. It feels that the situation in the state is ripe for a change in the political system. AAP, which has so far succeeded in small states like Delhi and Punjab, hopes that a small state like Telangana would easily turn towards it.

AAP has been around for quite some time. For several years, some youths took up the responsibility of AAP. Later, Left-leaning professor and Telangana protagonist PL Vishweshvar Rao headed the party in Telangana. However, the party could not make much headway in Telangana all these years. But the AAP successes in states like Punjab and Goa could help the party take roots in Telangana also.