Samantha in talks with Netflix?

Samatha Akkineni is winning accolades for her performance in The Family Man 2. One should have guts to sign a role like Raji and the actress did it with utmost perfection. Amazon Prime is in talks with Samantha for one more project but things are yet to be finalized. Now, one more digital giant Netflix approached Samantha for a web series and the actress is expected to play the lead role. The actress is yet to go through the assignment and sign the deal. Samantha is not in a hurry for now.

She has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam which will resume shoot in July. But Samantha made up her mind to sign more web-based projects and do challenging roles in the future. The actress decided to sign films and web series simultaneously. Samantha is also considered for the role of the heroine in Pawan Kalyan’s next film that will be directed by Harish Shankar.