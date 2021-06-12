Is Jagan grooming young politicos for 2024?

Is the AP Chief Minister planning to have a young team for the 2024 elections? Is he trying to replace the old guard with the new guard so that he can have a free hand? Does he want a young team to gain complete control over the YSRCP and the government?

Look at the youngsters who are now being promoted in the party. Most of the senior politicians are slowly but surely grooming their children so that they would become the party candidates in the coming elections. Key minister in Jagan’s cabinet Botsa Satyanarayana is grooming his son Dr Sandip. His birthday was recently held and it became a launching pad politically. Ditto with Dharmana Krishna Das. This minister from North Andhra is promoting his son Krishna Chaitanya.

Another leader, who is actively promoting his son is Bandar MLA and minister Perni Nani. Nani’s son Kittu is already well-known to the party cadre in the constituency. He is known for micro-managing Nani’s affairs. Minister Jayaram’s son Eswar is being groomed in Aluru constituency. Srikalahasti MLA Biyypu Madhusudhana Reddy’s daughter Pavitha too is quite active in politics. She is involved in service activities in a big way. Currently, she is involved in Covid relief activities.

Kaikaluru MLA Doolam Nageswara Rao’s son Vinay and Ramachandrapuram MLA Thota Trimurtulu’s son Pruthviraj, former MLA Visweswar Reddy’s son Pranav Reddy are also being actively groomed. An interesting feature about the batch of the upcoming young leaders is that they are tech savvy and are active on social media. This will be of great help in the coming days when the elections are bound to be tech-driven.

For Jagan, this new team would be more easily manageable and he would emerge as the unquestioned king both in governance and in politics.