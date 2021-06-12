Babu Gogineni targets Jagapati Babu

Rationalist and Big boss season 2 contestant Babu Gogineni now turns guns against hero Jagapathi Babu. He made sarcastic comments against Jagapathi Babu on his social media handle . Details as follows..

Recently Jagapathi Babu supported the herbal medicine provided by Anandayya to fight against Corona. Jagapathi Babu even stated that he too took Anandayya herbal medicine and he did not become a victim of coronavirus. Many people wondered why Jagapathi Babu is openly supporting Anandayya herbal medicine. However it is later learnt that Jagapathi Babu is venturing into Ayurvedic store business. So analysts then connected the dots and concluded that Jagapathi Babu praising Anandayya herbal medicine is simply a business tactic by him.

However rationalist Babu Gogineni ,who has been criticising and ridiculing Anandayya herbal medicine Is nothing but a Chutney and not a medicine, made sarcastic comments against Jagapati Babu. He wrote on his social media handle, “Without telling that you are going to open a shop, it is a good business tactic actor to praise Anandayya chutney. But anyone who is wise would have stopped and told. This eagerness is bad for us only.”

We need to wait and see how Jagapathi Babu responds on these comments