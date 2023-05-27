Samantha Takes A Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu after taking a long break due to her illness returned to shoot as soon as she recovered. Sam started shooting for her committed assignments. The actress was juggling between Kushi and Citadel. She completed her shooting for an important schedule for Varun Dhawan’s Citadel in Mumbai recently and returned to Hyderabad.

Samantha returned home after a long schedule. The actress utilized her break by going out to have a delicious dinner with her mother. Samantha was going through a tough time last year and now looking at the actress in a relaxed mood is a sign of relief for her fans.

On the work front, Sam’s last outing Shaakuntalam was a disaster. Citadel web series and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda are getting ready for release. She is also in talks for a crazy project with Siddhu Jonnalagadda.