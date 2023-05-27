Time has come to chase Jagan out of AP, says Atchen Naidu

TDP AP unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, called upon the people to chase Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, out of the State.

“As the people never trusted Jagan, he played the Kodi Katti (rooster knife) drama and since this too did not evoke much public sympathy he brutally killed his own paternal uncle and became the Chief Minister by generating sympathy,” Atchen Naidu said while addressing the TDP Mahanadu on the opening day on Saturday. So, the time has come now to hunt and chase him out of the State, the TDP state president said.

The authoritarian tendency in Jagan has got exposed with his winning 151 Assembly seats and he began destructive rule by opening the doors for evil deeds, Atchen Naidu remarked. Under the guise of the ruling of his father, Jagan minted lakhs of crores of money. “My personal opinion is that it is a blunder voting this person, who is an accused in 11 cases and was behind bars for 16 months, for power,” the TDP state unit president felt.

Observing that from 2014 to 2019 was really a golden period for AP, he said “We were really worried whether it is possible to develop a State and provide welfare to the people with Rs 16,000 cr deficit budget and with no funds on hand. The people did not feel the pain as an efficient leader, Chandrababu Naidu, has become the chief minister of the State,” Atchen Naidu remarked.

Jagan resorted to false propaganda against Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken the State to the top position in the country in development and welfare. Since the people did not trust this, Jagan resorted to Kodi Katti (cock knife) drama and later killed his own paternal uncle to generate public sympathy with which he came to power, Atchen Naidu observed.

Stating that the TDP always stood by the people and never tried to take revenge against any particular leader or party, Atchen Naidu said that the party always moved ahead with a proper agenda and with public support. “But, after this person has become the Chief Minister he has been creating some problem or the other for the TDP only to ensure that no other party except the YSRCP should survive,” the TDP state unit chief said.

Jagan is adopting a vengeful attitude towards all the TDP leaders and is registering false cases against them, but the TDP leaders continued to strive for the progress of the party though some leaders lost their assets while some facing much difficult situations, Atchen Naidu maintained. “The TDP can never repay the debt to you all and the party is still fighting as we have support from the public and excellent leadership,” he noted.