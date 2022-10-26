While Samantha known to go all in all action mode for her edge-of-the-seat Thriller ‘Yashoda’, makers seem to leave no stone unturned even in promotions.

Leveling up the expectations on content, makers are stunning the fans and audience announcing every update in a unique way.

As of now, Superstars across India are announced to launch the Trailer of this exciting multilingual film.

Much loved Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan to release the Trailer in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi respectively on 27th October.

Thus, directors Hari, Harish, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and entire team are super confident that Trailer will create havoc online with this Pan-Indian support.

Releasing Worldwide on 11th November 2022, Mani Sharma is scoring music for this Multilingual Action Thriller under Sridevi Movies.