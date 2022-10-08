Samantha’s first post after Break

Top actress Samantha is quite active across the circles of social media. She loves to share her happenings on Twitter and Instagram frequently. The actress also interacts with her fans and she loves to reply to some of them. She even took social media as a platform to clarify several speculations. All of a sudden, Samantha turned inactive on social media from the past three months and this left her fans worried. There are strong speculations that she is unwell and took a break from social media. The actress flew to USA for skin treatment and Samantha returned back recently.

The actress is back on social media and she posted a click on her Instagram page. Samantha posted the click of her dog with the caption “Down not out”. Soon celebrities like Raj and DK, Nandini Reddy, Varun Dhawan and others replied to the actress for the post. Samantha is all set to return back to work this month and she would join the sets of Kushi soon. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor and Shiva Nirvana is the director. Samantha will also complete the dubbing work for Yashoda which will release soon.