Nag getting Trolled by his Hardcore Fans

It has been close to six years since Nagarjuna scored a hit. After Oopiri that released in 2016, Nag did films like Om Namo Venkatesaya, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Officer, Devadas, Manmadhudu 2, Wild Dog, Bangarraju and The Ghost. Excluding Bangarraju (average grosser), all the other films are colossal failures. His recent film The Ghost released on the eve of Dasara and the film is struggling badly at the ticket windows. Even the Dasara holiday season could not help the film. Nagarjuna is trolled by his hardcore fans on social media for the selections of films.

His fans requested Nag not to attempt such films in the future. The actor has crossed his 60s and he needs to be extra cautious about his upcoming projects. With few options and genres left, Nag should be wise in picking up projects. He is holding talks for various films and he may soon work with God Father fame Mohan Raja in his next. This film also features Akhil Akkineni in a crucial role. An official announcement about the film will be made soon. Nagarjuna is also in talks for a couple of web-based projects that are in the discussion stages.