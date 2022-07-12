Samantha’s risky stunts for Yashoda

After gaining good reception for her performance as Raji in The Family Man 2, Samantha is focused on content driven films that will present her well. Critically acclaimed directors duo Hari and Harish directed Samantha’s next film Yashoda and the shooting portions are wrapped up. Samantha has done some risky stunts and she took special training and reharsed well before doing them on the sets. The actress did the action stunts without any body double told the directors.

“Yashoda is a pan-Indian film and we wanted a star who can perform well. We always considered Samantha and she gave her nod after we narrated the script for 25 minutes. The actress said no to body double and she did all the stunts on her own. She reharsed well in advance before the action scenes were canned. We locked Samantha even before she was approached for The Family Man 2. Top Hollywood action choreographer Yannick Ben designed the stunts for Yashoda” told Hari and Harish. This action thriller also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in other important roles. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is the producer and the new release date of Yashoda will be announced soon.