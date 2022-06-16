Sammathame Trailer: Youthful Romance

Advertisement

Kiran Abbavaram is all set to test his luck with Sammathame, a full-length romantic entertainer that is directed by Gopinath Reddy. The film is gearing up for release next Friday and Chandini Chowdary is the leading lady. The trailer of Sammathame is out and it is a joyful entertainer loaded with romance and entertainment. Sammathame trailer hints that the film will appeal to youth and is a proper romantic entertainer. Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary are good in their roles and their onscreen chemistry is the major USP of the film.

Kiran Abbavaram looks simple and flawless in the role. The film also has a strong emotional drama. Sammathame trailer looks good and will appeal to the youth. Shekar Chandra is the music composer for the film and Kankanala Praveena bankrolled the film. Sammathame will hit the screens on June 24th across the globe.