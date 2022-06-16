Naga Chaitanya & SS Thaman enchants everyone with soothing melody

Advertisement

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Vikram K Kumar’s romantic sports drama ‘Thank You’. The film has high expectations, especially after its teaser was released. The makers today released the second lyrical song titled ‘Ento Enteynto’.

Scored by S Thaman, the second single from the movie is a magical melody number. The tune is enchanting and assures an magical experience from the audience in the theatre while watching it visually. It is a melody song, and the lyrics do give out that energy. This song encompasses the beautiful visuals and a beautiful childhood love story which leads showcased with ease. The lyrics are penned by Ananth Sriram, and the vocals are given by Jonitha Gandhi.

Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor are playing the female leads in the movie, which also features Sai Sushanth Reddy and Prakash Raj as supporting cast. Talking about the technical crew, there is composer Thaman, cinematographer PC Sreeram and editor Navin Nooli.

Dil Raju and Shirish are bankrolling the romantic drama under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thank You is set to hit the cinemas on July 8, 2022.