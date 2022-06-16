AP ties up with BYJU’s for Govt school students

Andhra Pradesh government has signed an MoU with BYJU’S, an ed-tech company to provide quality-oriented content for the government school students from 4th to 10th standard on Thursday. Further, the government provides Tabs for the 8th standard students at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It will transform the lives of many poor children. The project is about hand holding the government school children so that they pass out 10th and 12th CBSE exams with flying colors. It is the dream for all of us, and the partnership would strengthen it greatly.”

He added that the visual presentation and content enhancement would come through starting from 4th to 10th class at government schools, and it would be a game changer.

“Content available to private school children and those subscribed to the quality content would cost around 20 to 25 thousand per annum. Now it will be available to government school students for free. Further, the government will also give tabs so that digital experience and digital knowledge is available to the children,” said the Chief Minister. The teachers would also be given proper orientation so that they can also do their part in a better way.

Byju Raveendran, CEO of BYJU’S said, “Our meeting happened a few days ago, and now we are signing MoU. The Andhra Pradesh government is moving faster than a start-up. It is commendable and unbelievable for a government to move at this phase. I am excited about the opportunity given to us. With this initiative the government school students get the same access to quality education, which their counterparts in private school are having.”