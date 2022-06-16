Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan stuns in Black

Mallu beauty Malavika Mohanan is yet to get a big break and she is busy with several projects. The actress is a star on Instagram and some of her glamorous posts went viral all over. The actress is a show stunner and she posted a super hot click of her on her social media page. Malavika Mohanan stunned everyone in black and offered a treat for her fans. The post is rushed with comments calling her sexy and beautiful. Malavika Mohanan is busy with Yudhra, a Bollywood film and she has couple of South Indian movies lined up.

