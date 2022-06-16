Maruthi responds about Prabhas’ Film

Talented writer and director Maruthi is working on a script for Prabhas. There are a lot of speculations about the film right from the genre to the leading ladies and title. Maruthi during his recent interview responded about the film. He said that the talks are going and things will be announced at the right time. “I met Prabhas garu. As his fan, I want to do an entertainer on the lines of Darling and Bujjigadu. As a fan, I want to show an active Prabhas on screen again” told Maruthi.

“I will announce the details about the film very soon. I heard about the speculations. I am working hard to bring the best film. I am also a fan of Prabhas and his fans would not be disappointed. I have seen his attitude and I am working on the script” told Maruthi. The talented director is done with the shoot of Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial and the film is announced for July 1st release. The released trailer generated positive buzz all over. Rashi Khanna is the leading lady and GA2 Pictures, UV Creations are the producers.