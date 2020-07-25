Sand policy: YSRCP will bite the dust, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan launched a fresh broadside against the Jagan government on the issue of sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh stating that it has become the rarest commodity.

Lives of lakhs of construction workers have been crippled due to the severe scarcity of sand, which has turned a rare commodity ever since the YSRCP rode to power. “Sand is a critical ingredient for the construction industry. It is the primary raw material for the construction workers. All construction activity across the State has come to a halt after the announcement of a new sand policy by the State government. It is the most-consumed natural resource, but unfortunately there is an artificial sand scarcity being created in Andhra Pradesh. The scarcity is so high that it has become like grapes,” Pawan Kalyan stated in an interview to a TV channel.

“There is literally no earning opportunity for these workers now,” said Pawan Kalyan. across the state. The actor-turned-politician said while the people were asked to book the sand online, the sand stocks made available online are getting exhausted in no time. “Strangely, sand booking online gets over within two minutes of logging in. The prices of sand have skyrocketed, severly crippling the construction sector. The construction activity in the state came to a halt. The TDP had to bite the dust because of its sand policy, now the YSRCP will also face a similar fate,” Pawan Kalyan stated.

He heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Indians under his leadership have witnessed a strong, thriving and sovereign India.

“When India witnessed a growing cross-border terrorist strikes emanating from Pakistan, I was saddened that India lacked the strong leadership to give a befitting reply to the terrorists. When Mumbai was in the grip of terrorism by a handful of terrorists from Pakistan, I was deeply disturbed. There was anger and deep anguish against the series of terror attacks India faced. Today, I see a strong leadership in Modi ji,” he stated.

The actor-turned-politician said India has had a long and chequered history of invasions, a country throughout its history was repeatedly invaded by conquerors. “I have grown up reading the history lessons of how India was invaded and several territorial disputes thereafter. There could be fewer instances of India’s retaliation which is unfortunate. I have read about the Chinese aggression in history books. Today, India has a strong leadership in Modi. Under the leadership of Modi, India gave a befitting reply to China for its military misadventures against India. The Chinese were shown their place. Invaders should shudder to enter the Indian soil and in Modi I see a secure and safe India,” Pawan Kalyan stated.

Further, Pawan Kalyan said the Prime Minister came under sharp criticism when he made official visits to several countries since 2014. “He silenced his critics. The Prime Minister has exhibited skillful diplomacy on the world stage thereby increasing India’s global stature. This has further infused confidence and trust among the people,” Pawan Kalyan commented.

On the central government’s Rs 20 lakh crore package under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Pawan Kalyan said the new India is marching ahead to realise PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. “All the beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Bharat package will salute the prime minister,” Pawan Kalyan stated.