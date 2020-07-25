Sai Pallavi signs a web series

Sai Pallavi is one actress who is away from glamorous roles and is quite choosy. She is playing the female lead in Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story which will release next year. Sai Pallavi is currently in talks for several projects that are in various phases of pre-production. The latest news is that critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran locked Sai Pallavi for a web series that will be produced by Netflix.

Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi will play father and daughter in this web series which is based on honor killing. Mani Ratnam and Netflix will produce this web series and this episode will be a part of Navarasa that is designed by Mani Ratnam. Vetrimaaran is planning the schedules and Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi will shoot for their part in September. Navarasa will release in all the four South Indian languages.