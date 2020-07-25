AP overtakes Karnataka, 7,813 new cases & 52 deaths

Andhra Pradesh overtook Karnataka to become the fourth worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Jagan-led state reported over 7,813 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 88,671 cases, according to the health bulletin released by the state government.

In the last two weeks, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the country. The state’s coronavirus caseload is galloping and worrying experts.

With 88,671 positive cases, Andhra Pradesh is only behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Karnataka reported 85,870 cases so far.

Now, Andhra Pradesh is inching closer to the grim milestone of 1 lakh Covid-19 cases with the state reporting between 6,000-8,000 each day.

Andhra Pradesh has also remained the biggest contributor of Covid-19 cases for the last two weeks surpassing states like Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana in the South in a single-day surge. In Southern States, Andhra Pradesh is continuing to drive India’s novel Coronavirus numbers which have been touching new highs every day for the last one week hovering around 6,000-8,000 cases.

In a worrying trend, COVID-19 deaths also rose for the second straight week in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, around 52 people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the total number of fatalities to 985. In an alarming trend, the recovery rate in the state has been on the decline. At 50% recovery rate, AP is way below the national average of 63 per cent.

In the state, East Godavari emerged as the hotspot for Covid-19 cases. In the last four days, the district has reported at least 4,000 corona positive cases. In the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported around 1,324 cases with six deaths.

In the last week, Andhra Pradesh has recorded one of the highest single-day spikes in the country. On Friday, the state registered a record single-day jump of 8,147 new Covid-19 cases and 49 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection. The previous day, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,998 new positive cases while 61 people succumbed to the deadly infection. On Wednesday, the state reported a record single-day spike of 6,045 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths.