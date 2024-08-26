Sandeep Vanga occupied for Four Years

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a sensation in Indian cinema. After creating his impact with Arjun Reddy, he went on to remake the same film in Hindi as Kabir Singh and he scored a blockbuster. Teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, he delivered Animal which is one of the biggests hits in the history of Indian cinema. He is in so much demand and the talented writer, director is now occupied for the next four years. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is working on Spirit, an action cop drama that will feature Prabhas in the lead role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is taking a longer time to complete the final draft of the script.

Though he had plans to start the shoot in September, Sandeep Reddy Vanga informed Prabhas that the shoot commences early next year and not before that. Spirit will take two years for the making and to hit the screens. He will then work with Ranbir Kapoor on the sequel for Animal titled Animal Park. The film too will be in making for two years. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has no time to think about other film offers and opportunities for now. He will dedicate four years for Spirit and Animal Park.