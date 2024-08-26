Panic in Vizag after the sea levels recession

There is a panic in the locals of Visakhapatnam as there is a sudden recession of the sea. The sea would be rough with high tides during the monsoon season across the coastal regions. But the sudden recession that usually occurs during tsunamis has been seen.

The tides were down by 100 metres and this created a panic among the locals and residents of Vizag. The tourists had a rare opportunity to witness an unexplored side of the sea.

The seasonal variation is the reason for the sea recession told the experts of the department of Oceanography. Cyclones and other weather changes can also shift the large volumes of water on a temporary basis.

The sea levels will see a rise and after the storm calms down, the sea gets receded. The oceanic temperatures will also play a crucial role in the rise and decline in the sea levels. Some of the tourists had an opportunity to get deeper into the sea on Sunday in Vizag. Several stones that are submerged in the sea have been clearly seen in the RK Beach.

