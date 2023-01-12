Sankranthi Film Reaches Break Even Before Release

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, a youthful rom-com featuring young actors Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles has reached the break-even mark even before the release.

The film had a good trailer and songs that cater to all sections of audience and is set for release on the 14th of January. Here’s a look at how it reached breakeven mark even before the release.

The film was made on a calculated budget but with very good making values. So, it was easy for the makers, UV to recover the budget through non-theatrical rights alone.

The OTT and satellite rights alone have fetched Rs 7 crore which has recovered the entire budget. Meaning, whatever the film makes in theaters is a bonus to the producers.

UV Concepts have also cleverly locked the release plan as Sankranthi release will definitely help the film post good revenues. So, in every way, this film is a profitable venture for the producers.