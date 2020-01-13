Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 days Worldwide Collections – Very Good

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a very good weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 54.40 Cr. After a very good opening day, the film has held very well on its second day despite a new release. Next 7 days are going to be crucial for the film as it has to be seen how it will stand against Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is also carrying good reports.

Below are the area wise 2 days shares



Area Pre Release Business 2 Days Collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 24 Cr 11.90 Cr 8.66 Cr Ceeded 10.80 Cr 5.15 Cr 3.70 Cr UA 10Cr 5.38 Cr 4.04 Cr Guntur 7.20 Cr 5.65 Cr 5.15 Cr East 7.20 Cr 4.04 Cr 3.35 Cr Krishna 6 Cr 3.76 Cr 3.07 Cr West 6Cr 3.15 Cr 2.72 Cr Nellore 3 Cr 1.55 Cr 1.27 Cr AP/TS 74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P) 40.58 Cr 31.96 Cr

ROI 9.50 Cr 5.50 Cr Overseas 13 Cr 8.30 Cr Worldwide 99 Cr (Including P&P) 54.38 Cr