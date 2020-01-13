Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 days Worldwide Collections – Very Good

Sarileru Neekevvaru has a very good weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 54.40 Cr. After a very good opening day, the film has held very well on its second day despite a new release. Next 7 days are going to be crucial for the film as it has to be seen how it will stand against Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is also carrying good reports.

Below are the area wise 2 days shares

AreaPre Release Business2 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collections
Nizam24 Cr 11.90 Cr8.66 Cr
Ceeded10.80 Cr5.15 Cr3.70 Cr
UA10Cr5.38 Cr4.04 Cr
Guntur7.20 Cr5.65 Cr5.15 Cr
East7.20 Cr4.04 Cr3.35 Cr
Krishna 6 Cr3.76 Cr3.07 Cr
West6Cr3.15 Cr2.72 Cr
Nellore3 Cr1.55 Cr1.27 Cr
AP/TS74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P)40.58 Cr31.96 Cr
ROI9.50 Cr 5.50 Cr
Overseas13 Cr8.30 Cr
Worldwide99 Cr (Including P&P)54.38 Cr

