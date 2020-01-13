Allu Arjun makes strong comments on nepotism

Stylish Star Allu Arjun makes a strong comeback with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that is directed by Trivikram. The makers arranged a Thanks Meet of the film today and Allu Arjun during his speech spoke about nepotism. He said that he has been asked several times about nepotism during his recent interviews. Here is what Allu Arjun feels about nepotism in his words:

I will explain about nepotism in my own words. Most of them feel that a family dominates from generations stopping the talent. Yes, nepotism exists.

A priest gives his profession to his son and then to his grandson. We as actors too dedicated our lives to entertain the fans and audience. My grandfather did this and then my father, now I am doing the same. We are just here to entertain the audience.

If you feel this is nepotism, it is yes. We are surrendered to the audience from the past few generations. This is the real meaning of nepotism.