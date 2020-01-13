AP High Court fires at Jagan Circar over police atrocities

The High Court took up a suo motu case into the lathicharge and police atrocities on women farmers in Amaravati Capital City villages in the past few days. The judges expressed shock on seeing the photos and videos submitted by petitioners. They asked why so much police force is there in Capital villages and where was the need for the police march-past.

Actually, the agitators filed petitions against Section 144 in the Amaravati villages. But the HC ordered enquiry into the police excesses. The judges asked why cases were not filed against the police officers who attacked and injured the woman farmers.

The advocates volunteered to offer free help to file case’s on behalf of the Amaravati farmers. The HC ordered the government advocate to file its affidavit on the coming Friday.