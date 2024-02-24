Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Glimpse: Nani in Action Mode

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action thriller. Vivek Athreya who worked with Nani in Ante Sundaraniki is directing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the teaser of the film is out on the eve of Nani’s birthday. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has an interesting concept in which the lead actor steps into a rigorous action mode only on Saturday. The basic plot has been unveiled in the glimpse and Nani is seen in high voltage action mode in his style. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Tamil actor SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram glimpse is an impressive cut. The makers clarified that the film will hit the screens on August 29th across the globe. DVV Danayya is the producer and Jakes Bejoy is the music composer. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is hot in trade and Dil Raju acquired the theatrical rights for the Telugu states for a record price. The non-theatrical deals of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram are closed and the makers will be left in table profits before the film’s release. Nani is keen to complete the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram by the end of May and move on to his next film.