x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP getting totally vacated in Mangalagiri

Published on February 24, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

YSRCP getting totally vacated in Mangalagiri

The YSRCP is facing shock after shock in Mangalagiri Assembly segment of Guntur district as the leaders are deserting the party and are getting attracted towards the TDP.

Since the leaders of the YSRCP are well aware that the party is a sinking ship, they are ready to quit the party and are looking towards the TDP. Since this has become a regular process, by the time the elections are announced perhaps the YSRCP may be left with no cadre in the segment.

On Saturday alone, members of 180 families from different parts of Mangalagiri Assembly segment joined the TDP in the presence of party general secretary Nara Lokesh at the residence of the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu,in Vundavalli. Giving them a warm welcome, Lokesh thanked their support for him and asked them to move further along with the party activists in the segment.

The local TDP leaders, Tammisetty Janaki Devi, Vallabhaneni Venkat Rao, Damarla Raju, Amara Subba Rao and other party leaders were present.

Next TDP-Jana Sena first list with 99 candidates Previous Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Glimpse: Nani in Action Mode
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court

Latest

image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film
image
Allu Arjun files a Squash Petition in High Court
image
Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2
image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look