YSRCP getting totally vacated in Mangalagiri

The YSRCP is facing shock after shock in Mangalagiri Assembly segment of Guntur district as the leaders are deserting the party and are getting attracted towards the TDP.

Since the leaders of the YSRCP are well aware that the party is a sinking ship, they are ready to quit the party and are looking towards the TDP. Since this has become a regular process, by the time the elections are announced perhaps the YSRCP may be left with no cadre in the segment.

On Saturday alone, members of 180 families from different parts of Mangalagiri Assembly segment joined the TDP in the presence of party general secretary Nara Lokesh at the residence of the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu,in Vundavalli. Giving them a warm welcome, Lokesh thanked their support for him and asked them to move further along with the party activists in the segment.

The local TDP leaders, Tammisetty Janaki Devi, Vallabhaneni Venkat Rao, Damarla Raju, Amara Subba Rao and other party leaders were present.