Sarkaar Season 2 is coming with Double Fun

Sarkaar season 1 is loved by the OTT lovers. Now Aha is coming with Season 2 of Sarkaar with double the fun, excitement, and thrilling games. The second season of Sarkaar will premiere on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. Every Friday brings new thrills, guests, and a whole lot more fun for the weekend.

The Sarkaar reality show features a bidding game in which guests must guess the questions rather than the answers. Every episode will take viewers on a four-round adventure that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Sarkaar season 2 premieres with a slew of new guests, including DJ Tillu’s Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Muralidhar, Praneeth Reddy, and the stunning Deepika Pilli. Furthermore, this season will be hosted by exuberant host Pradeep Machiraju.

This season will feature a live audience for the first time, and Pradeep Machiraju will perform stand-up comedy to keep the audience entertained. Are you getting excited yet? Then don’t miss the premiere of Sarkaar season 2 on Friday at 6:00 PM.