Acharya Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Second biggest for Chiranjeevi

Acharya Worldwide pre release business
Chiranjeevi – Koratala’s Acharya is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 29-04-2022. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 130 Cr. All deals are including GST input which will distributors receive from theatres. Advances for the film are very average although this was expected with film getting postponed multiple times and also it is coming after two big ticket films which have fared very well. WOM is very crucial for the film to have a good weekend atleast.
Below are the area wise rates (all including GST input) :
|Area
|Pre release
|Nizam:
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|20 Cr
|UA
|13.5 Cr
|Guntur
|9.5 Cr
|East
|9.5 Cr
|West
|8 Cr
|Krishna
|8Cr
|Nellore
|4.5 Cr
|AP/TS
|109 Cr
|ROI
|11 Cr
|Overseas
|11 Cr
|Worldwide
|131 Cr