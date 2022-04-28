Acharya Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Second biggest for Chiranjeevi

Acharya Worldwide pre release business

Chiranjeevi – Koratala’s Acharya is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 29-04-2022. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 130 Cr. All deals are including GST input which will distributors receive from theatres. Advances for the film are very average although this was expected with film getting postponed multiple times and also it is coming after two big ticket films which have fared very well. WOM is very crucial for the film to have a good weekend atleast.

Below are the area wise rates (all including GST input) :

Area Pre release Nizam: 36 Cr Ceeded 20 Cr UA 13.5 Cr Guntur 9.5 Cr East 9.5 Cr West 8 Cr Krishna 8Cr Nellore 4.5 Cr AP/TS 109 Cr ROI 11 Cr Overseas 11 Cr Worldwide 131 Cr