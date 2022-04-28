Acharya Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Second biggest for Chiranjeevi

By
Telugu360
-
0
Acharya Worldwide pre release business
Acharya Worldwide pre release business

Acharya Worldwide pre release business

Chiranjeevi – Koratala’s Acharya is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 29-04-2022. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 130 Cr. All deals are including GST input which will distributors receive from theatres. Advances for the film are very average although this was expected with film getting postponed multiple times and also it is coming after two big ticket films which have fared very well. WOM is very crucial for the film to have a good weekend atleast.

Below are the area wise rates (all including GST input) :

AreaPre release
Nizam:36 Cr
Ceeded20 Cr
UA13.5 Cr
Guntur9.5 Cr
East9.5 Cr
West 8 Cr
Krishna 8Cr
Nellore4.5 Cr
AP/TS109 Cr
ROI11 Cr
Overseas11 Cr
Worldwide131 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here