Five years for Baahubali: The Conclusion: Records Untouched

Baahubali franchise changed the face of Indian cinema and the film made it to the International markets. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the biggest hit in Indian cinema and the film erased the barriers of language and paved the path for pan-Indian films. Five years for this blockbuster and the records are yet to be touched. SS Rajamouli, the man behind Baahubali failed to touch the numbers with his recent offering RRR. Several Bollywood biggies released over these past five years but none of them reached near to the collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

KGF: Chapter 2 is scripting history in the North Indian belt and the film would stand next to Baahubali: The Conclusion. SS Rajamouli worked for years on the franchise of Baahubali and Prabhas turned a pan-Indian star after the release of Baahubali. Baahubali: The Conclusion also made huge money across the international markets. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka and Ramya Krishna played the lead roles in Baahubali: The Conclusion which was bankrolled by Arka Media Works. Celebrating five years of Baahubali: The Conclusion and for now the records are safe.