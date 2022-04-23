Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song: Mass Number

Advertisement

After two blockbuster songs, the third single from Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been unveiled. The title song is a mass number and is one more impressive number from Thaman. Along with some of the glimpses, the song narrates the characterization of the lead actor. Mahesh Babu looks dashing and dynamic. The makers will kickstart the promotional activities from the first week of May. The film is announced for May 12th release.

Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore will be seen in other important roles. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is high on expectations and is a mass entertainer directed by Parasuram. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. The entire shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is wrapped up and the post-production work is under process.