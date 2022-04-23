Bollywood prefers KGF: Chapter 2 over Jersey

A special screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was held on the evening of Wednesday and the response was heart whelming. Positive reviews poured from the special screening but the film has been struggling to post decent numbers all over. KGF: Chapter 2 dominated Jersey all over and the film remained the first choice for the Bollywood audience. KGF: Chapter 2 collected three times more than Jersey on Friday and KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to have a super stronghold over the weekend.

Shahid Kapoor’s performance in Jersey is widely appreciated but the second half is packed with too much of cricket and the narration is quite slow. Considering the openings, it would be a tough road for Jersey. Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed the original directed the remake too. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur played the lead roles. Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill produced Jersey.