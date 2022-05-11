Sarkaru Vaari Paata USA Premieres TODAY

The day is finally here! Flyhigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments and Classic Entertainments is all set to premier Sarkaru Vaari Paata across USA today.

All the DCP’s have been shipped and KDM’s has been assigned and we along with you are excited to see our SuperStar on big screen after 2+ years.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and a stellar supporting cast that includes Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

Touted to be a full-length family entertainer, the movie is directed by Parasuram of “Geeta Govindam” fame and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

SuperStars hilarious comedy timing, charming looks and chartbuster songs have already created a strong buzz with the trailer clocking a record 36 million views. The music composed by S Thaman are chartbusters with Kalaavathi song clocking 167 Million+ Views and recently released Ma Ma Mahesha clocking 22 Million views.

We would like to thank by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment for giving us this opportunity.

