Buzz: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s changes for Salaar

Prashanth Neel scored the biggest ever hit with KGF: Chapter 2 and the film is recreating history. Prashanth Neel is directing Prabhas in his next film which is titled Salaar and is an action entertainer. After the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel made enough changes for Salaar. He recently met Prabhas and narrated them to the pan-Indian star. The action dosage is increased as the audience would expect some high voltage action from Salaar. Prashanth Neel designed two new action blocks and got his approval from Prabhas.

The shoot of Salaar resumes in June and Prashanth Neel is planning the schedules of the film currently. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. Salaar is expected to have a theatrical release in summer next year. Prabhas will complete two new schedules of Project K before he resumes the shoot of Salaar.