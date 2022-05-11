Ram heading for two big bets

Energetic Star Ram scored his career’s biggest hit with iSmart Shankar and the film collected close to Rs 50 crores in its final run. The actor is shooting for The Warrior in the direction of N Lingusamy and the film will release in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. The makers have spent Rs 70 crores on the film till date and the final budget would cross Rs 75 crores which is huge. The makers recovered Rs 35 crores through the non-theatrical rights of the film. The Warrior should have to fare well in theatres to end up as a profitable project for everyone.

Ram is all set to team up with Boyapati Sreenu and there are strong rumors that the planned budget of the film is Rs 100 crores. This would be one more big-budget attempt from Ram and with Boyapati on board, the makers can close the deals and recover most of the budget. But the film has to do well in theatres to end up as a hit and to recover the investments. Ram is ready for two big bets and we have to wait to see if the young actor can score two massive hits and take his market to the next level with these prestigious projects.