Let TDP, Jana Sena fight for 24 seats, says Kodali Nani

Former minister and firebrand leader of the YSR Congress, Kodali Nani, always has a different style in targeting the opposition parties. He hits hard, uses abusive language but gives a direct hitting reply.

He spoke on the TDP-Jana Sena alliance in the next elections where he said that the two parties would have to fight to retain those 24 MLA seats that these two parties have won in the 2019 elections.

The TDP had won 23 Assembly seats while the Jana Sena won a single seat in 2019 general elections. However, three MLAs from the TDP have distanced from the leadership and are working with the ruling YSR Congress. Similarly, the lone-Jana Sena MLA too is closely associated with the YSR Congress.

Thus, the two parties have lost 4 MLA seats – Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Maddali Giridhar and Karanam Balaram from the TDP and Rapaka Varaprasada Rao of Jana Sena. These MLAs are now associated with the YSR Congress bringing TDP strength to 20 and Jana Sena zero.

Kodali Nani discounted the TDP and Jana Sena claim of winning the 2024 elections. He said that these two parties have lost some seats which they won in 2019. “They should now work to retain the 24 MLA seats that they have won in the last election,” Kodali Nani said.

He said that the YSR Congress will retain power in the next election despite the misleading campaign by the opposition and the media. He said people are closely watching the false campaign by the TDP and the media as they are benefited by one scheme or the other.

“People won’t buy the lies of the yellow party and yellow media,” Kodali Nani said. He also discounted the claims of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the 2024 elections and advised Pawan Kalyan to stop daydreaming.