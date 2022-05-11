Chittoor police move HC to cancel Narayana bail

The Chittoor district police have filed a petition in the High Court on Wednesday seeking cancellation of former minister P Narayana’s bail.

Narayana was arrested by the police on Tuesday at Hyderabad and was produced in the government general hospital in Chittoor for medical check-up. Later, he was produced before the magistrate in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The magistrate granted bail to Narayana as the advocates produced papers before the magistrate stating that Narayana had resigned as chairman of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions in 2014.

The advocates of Narayana said that Narayana was not connected with the educational institutions and had no relationship with any of the institutions, as alleged by the police. He was arrested in connection with the leakage of SSC question paper on April 27.

The police alleged that Narayana encouraged his school teachers to leak the question paper to defame the government. The Narayana school teachers have allegedly taken support of some government teachers in the process.

In all, the government arrested 60 teachers both from the Government schools and the Narayana schools. It was alleged that Narayana was behind the conspiracy that leaked the SSC question paper one and a half hours after the examination started.

As the Chittoor district court granted bail to Narayana, the police moved the high court seeking cancellation of the bail. The police pleaded with the court to cancel the bail so as to investigate the case and arrest the accused. The police also alleged that Narayana might influence the accused and witnesses as well, if bail is given.

It is to be seen how the high court would react to the police petition!