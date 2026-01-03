Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride

Filmmaker Ritesh Rana who delivered a massive blockbuster with Mathu Vadalara is directing Satya in their signature brand of eccentric fun in Jetlee, a new airborne entertainer backed by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu of Clap Entertainment, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting.

The glimpse which is out now wastes no time plunging viewers into mid-air mayhem. The protagonist played by Satya makes humorous entry, just as the aircraft plunges into violent turbulence. What begins as philosophical musings quickly shifts to bullets flying and passengers panicking, teasing a hijack scenario wrapped in Ritesh Rana’s quirky style.

Satya’s transformation- long hair, rugged energy, and cheeky attitude, adds freshness to his role. Vennela Kishore’s character offers additional fun. Rhea Singha, in her Telugu debut makes her presence felt.

Ritesh Rana once again blends humor with high-adrenaline action, turning a flight into a playground of unpredictable gags. Suresh Sarangam’s sleek visuals and Kaala Bhairava’s thumping score elevate the chaos, crafting an experience that feels energetic.

The glimpse positions Jetlee as a wild comedy-action ride- promising fresh laughs, and frantic twists.