x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride

Published on January 3, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed
image
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya
image
Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride
image
Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
image
BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case

Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride

Filmmaker Ritesh Rana who delivered a massive blockbuster with Mathu Vadalara is directing Satya in their signature brand of eccentric fun in Jetlee, a new airborne entertainer backed by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu of Clap Entertainment, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting.

The glimpse which is out now wastes no time plunging viewers into mid-air mayhem. The protagonist played by Satya makes humorous entry, just as the aircraft plunges into violent turbulence. What begins as philosophical musings quickly shifts to bullets flying and passengers panicking, teasing a hijack scenario wrapped in Ritesh Rana’s quirky style.

Satya’s transformation- long hair, rugged energy, and cheeky attitude, adds freshness to his role. Vennela Kishore’s character offers additional fun. Rhea Singha, in her Telugu debut makes her presence felt.

Ritesh Rana once again blends humor with high-adrenaline action, turning a flight into a playground of unpredictable gags. Suresh Sarangam’s sleek visuals and Kaala Bhairava’s thumping score elevate the chaos, crafting an experience that feels energetic.

The glimpse positions Jetlee as a wild comedy-action ride- promising fresh laughs, and frantic twists.

Next Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya Previous Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed
image
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya
image
Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride

Latest

image
Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed
image
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya
image
Satya’s Jetlee Glimpse: Wild Comedy Action Ride
image
Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
image
BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case

Most Read

image
Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
image
BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets the Pace as a Top Investment Destination in India

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy