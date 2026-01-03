x
Sandeep Reddy reveals First look of Dil Diya

Published on January 3, 2026 by sankar

Talented and sensible director K. Kranthi Madhav has taken a break and he is back with his next film. The movie is titled ‘Dil Diya – A Naked Truth’ and sensational director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has released the first look poster of the film. The poster looks sensational and presents the lead actor Chaitanya Rao in a nude look. Dil Diya – A Naked Truth is a bold take on cinema, hints the first look poster.

Poorna Naidu is producing this interesting project under the Sreeyas Chitra and the film is announced for summer 2026 release. Kranthi Madhav has made his mark with his earlier films like Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover and he is now back with Dil Diya – A Naked. The film is a character-driven film and it is laced with all the needed ingredients. PG Vinda handles the cinematography work and Phani Kalyan is the music composer. The shoot of the film has reached the final stages and more details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

