Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed

Published on January 3, 2026 by sankar

Vijay’s Jana Nayakudu Trailer is Action Packed

Vijay's Jana Nayakudu Trailer

Tamil actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay is quitting films for his full-time entry into Tamil Nadu politics. For the one last time, he is all set to test his luck with Jana Nayagan. The film is releasing as Jana Nayakudu in Telugu. H Vinoth is the director and the film’s trailer is released. Packed with high voltage action, Jana Nayakudu is inspired from Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The team has taken the major theme and the basic plot of the film and made changes to suit Vijay’s image and his political entry.

Jana Nayakudu banks on action along with an emotional story between a father and daughter. Jana Nayakudu also delivers a strong social message and it is a political satire. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and the trailer is a visual feast. Some of the top technicians worked for the film and Anirudh scores the music. Jana Nayakudu trailer hints of a perfect feast for Vijay’s fans and Tamil audience. Vijay looks dashing and he shines in his own style with his mannerism and screen presence. He excels in the lead role in Jana Nayakudu. Pooja Hegde is not seen in the trailer and Mamita Baiju plays Vijay’s daughter. Prakash Raj and Bobby Deol will be seen in other important roles.

The film will face a stiff competition in Telugu. KVN Productions are the producers of Jana Nayakudu and the film releases on January 9th across the globe.

