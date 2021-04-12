SC relief to Justice Eeswaraiah in audio tape case

The Supreme Court of India has set aside an order given by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to probe into the conspiracy angle in the audio tapes case of former judge Justice Eeswaraiah. The Apex Court said that there was no need for probing whether Justice Eeswaraiah has made allegations of illegal land dealings by the relatives of a Supreme Court judge in Amaravati Capital City area.

SC bench consisting of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Subhash Reddy further said that the High Court should only consider the maintainability of the public interest litigation without going into the merits of the audio tape. The SC order came after holding hearings on the petition filed by Justice Eeswaraiah.

It may be recalled that the High Court in the past heard a petition filed by former judge S. Ramakrishna who submitted an audio recorded conversation. In this, Justice Eeswaraiah was heard as trying to persuade Justice Ramakrishna while making some critical remarks against the then Chief Justice of High Court and the SC judge.

At that time, the High Court ordered an inquiry by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ravindran to find out whether Justice Eeswaraiah hatched a conspiracy to defame the SC judge.