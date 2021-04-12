Major Teaser: Sesh’s Fantastic Attempt

Advertisement

Adivi Sesh has done impressive set of films in his career and got his set of audience. His next film is titled Major and is directed by Sashikiran Tikka. The film is inspired from the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the Mumbai terror attacks. The teaser of the film is out and the visuals are extremely pleasing and the presentation is fantastic. Sesh transforms well as a soldier and the teaser is also packed with emotional content along with action.

Major is shot lavishly in special sets erected and the movie focuses on the attacks on Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai where Sandeep Unnikrishnan was martyred. Prakash Raj, Revathi, Shobita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar played other important roles. Sony Pictures and GMB Entertainment will produce this pan Indian project. The film is aimed for July 2nd release all over. Several Tollywood celebrities watched the teaser of Major and they lauded the attempt.