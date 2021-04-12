Dil Raju tested positive for Coronavirus

Top producer Dil Raju is a delighted man as his long-delayed dream of working with Pawan Kalyan turned true through Vakeel Saab. The film released on Friday and Vakeel Saab received a positive response from the audience. Dil Raju along with the director Sriram Venu and the cast members are promoting the film aggressively. Dil Raju is tested positive for coronavirus today and he is currently in home isolation. The top producer asked the entire team of Vakeel Saab who are in contact with him from the past couple of days to get tested for coronavirus. Dil Raju has no symptoms of coronavirus currently. His production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing a bunch of projects which are in the various stages of production.

