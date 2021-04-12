Tollywood Exhibition Industry heading for a Closure

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab released on Friday and the film raked massive revenues over the weekend. The government of Andhra Pradesh issued a special GO on the ticket prices which are quite less than the normal prices. They are categorized based on the region (city, municipality, town and village). The exhibitors of Andhra Pradesh are left in deep shock with the revised prices as it is completely impossible to recover the expenses if the tickets are sold as per the new GO. In villages, the prices are capped between Rs 10 and 20 for AC theatres.

Most of the exhibitors decided not to screen films at these prices. Some of the exhibitors are screening Vakeel Saab and the rest of them called off the shows in most of the C centers of Andhra Pradesh. Going with the current situation, the entire exhibitors will head for a protest against the government of Andhra Pradesh after the Ugadi holiday. They are also mounting pressure on the distributors to mount pressure on the producers and Tollywood celebrities to fight against the GO before the exhibition industry lands into one more trouble. The theatres across the country are shut for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the exhibition industry is slowly recovering, the AP government shattered the recovery plans of the exhibitors.

The Tollywood celebrities should step out to save the Telugu exhibitors in this crucial time. Else, the entire exhibition industry is in plans for a closure. Several biggies like Acharya, KGF: Chapter 2, Radhe Shyam and RRR are heading for release in the coming months. The issue should be sorted at the earliest before further damage happens.