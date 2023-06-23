SCs, STs are subjected to discrimination in Jagan’s rule, says Lokesh

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are being subjected to discrimination during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and the State Government is snatching away the rights of the STs, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

Several representatives of the tribal community from Pigilam village of Venkatagiri Assembly segment in a memorandum brought their problems, including lack of drinking water facility and roads in their village, to the notice of Lokesh.

Responding to them, Lokesh stated that the State Governemnthas completely diverted the Rs 5,355 cr ST sub-plan funds and immediately after the TDP is into power all their issues will be resolved on a war footing basis.

Later the villagers of Pigilam met him and wanted the pending works of the Telugu Ganga branch canal to be completed soon after the TDP is back in power. When they brought other issues also to his notice, Lokesh said all the necessary basic facilities will be provided by the coming TDP government and the pending works of the Telugu Ganga branch canal also will be completed.

When the SC Colony residents of the village told Lokesh that they are yet to get pucca houses, the TDP general secretary promised to build the houses soon after the TDP forms the next government.

The SC Corporation also will be strengthened and proper representation will be given for SCs politically, Lokesh said.

Nandamuri Rama Krishna of the Nandamuri family expressed solidarity with Lokesh at Nidigallu village. Rama Krishna walked along Lokesh and said that the Yuva Galam pada yatra will be a grand success. The Yuva Galam entered the Surrulipet Assembly segment on Friday evening.